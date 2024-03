Wicomico Sheriff’s Deputies Dismantle Eden Drug Operation

A search and seizure warrant was executed by the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team and Criminal Investigation Division on February 29th at a residence on Allen Cut Off Road in Eden. Deputies arrested 54 year old Dwayne Taylor – and dismantled a local drug distribution operation. Detectives seized about 100 grams of cocaine, about $3400 in cash, a digital scale and drug distribution paraphernalia.

Taylor is charged with multiple offenses including intent to distribute narcotics. He is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.