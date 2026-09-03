Wicomico Teacher of the Year Among Seven Finalists for Maryland Teacher of the Year

2026–2027 Wicomico Teacher of the Year Dr. Chelsea Taylor (James M. Bennett High School) has been named one of seven finalists for Maryland Teacher of the Year. Dr. Taylor serves as an English Language Arts teacher and literacy professional development coach at JMB.

Dr. Chelsea Taylor

Among the seven state finalists is also Alice Tickler representing Queen Anne’s County Public Schools. The complete list of Maryland Teacher of the Year finalists includes:

Alison Benkovic, Baltimore County Public Schools; Emily Brynes, Carroll County Public Schools; Michael James, Harford County Public Schools; Kacy Valentine, Howard County Public School System; Clara Allsup, Prince George’s County Public Schools; Alice Tickler, Queen Anne’s County Public Schools; Dr. Chelsea Taylor, Wicomico County Public Schools.

The 2026–2027 Maryland Teacher of the Year will be announced during a gala reception and dinner at Martin’s Valley Mansion in Cockeysville on Friday, October 9th.