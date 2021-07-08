Wild Horse At Assateague Struck, Killed By Vehicle

One of the wild horses that roam Assateague Island National Seashore has been discovered dead of apparent injuries suffered in a hit-and-run collision with a vehicle.

A park employee discovered the four-year-old mare known as Moonshadow in the Oceanside Campground Tuesday.

The mare’s foal was also apparently struck last week but has been seen with other horses.

The National Park Service said it’s committed to protecting the horses of Assateague, and visitors are reminded to slow down and always proceed with caution on the roadways. There are designated spots to pull off and observe the horses.

Any accident within the park, especially those that involve wildlife, should be reported to park law enforcement at the Ranger Station.

According to NPS, 35 horses have been struck and killed at Assateague since 1982.