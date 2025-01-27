Willards Firefighters Called for Chicken House Fire Monday Afternoon

Willards VFD firefighters were called for a chicken house fire on Cobbs Hill Road just after 12:30 Monday afternoon. The owner of the farm was notified of the fire by an agricultural temperature alarm. The State Fire Marshal investigation shows the fire began inside the chicken house at the ceiling level and was accidental – caused by an electrical failure.

Officials say about 250 of the over 28,000 chickens located inside the structure died in the fire.

Damage is estimated at $80,000.