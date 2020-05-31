Wilmington “Justice for George Floyd” Protesters Shut Down I-95 Saturday Afternoon

Protests in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd have spread across the country – including in Wilmington, where “Justice for George Floyd” protesters took to the streets and blocked I-95 in both directions through Wilmington Saturday afternoon. Protesters blocked the highway for about an hour before it was reopened to traffic. In a statement on their website, Wilmington City officials said that the majority of those who protested Saturday expressed their feelings peacefully with the utmost respect for George Floyd – as well as for themselves, their families and their City.

The News Journal reports that as night fell some of the protests turned violent with looting, smashing windows and setting fires in Wilmington.