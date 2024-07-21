Wilmington Man Arrested After Traffic Stop in Dewey Beach
A traffic stop by Dewey Beach Police Friday night led to the arrest of a Wilmington man on a variety of charges. Police detected the odor of burnt marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and the driver handed police a New York driver’s license belonging to another person. The driver was later identified as 36 year old Ramone Shy of Wilmington. Shy attempted to run off on foot, but was arrested after a brief foot race. A search of the vehicle turned up black gloves, a flashlight, wire cutters, glass window punch and a flat-head screwdriver – which are commonly used for burglary. Shy is charged with the following offenses:
- Felony Possession of Burglar Tools
- Misdemeanor Criminal Impersonation
- Misdemeanor Resisting Arrest
- Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct
- Misrepresentation of Driver’s License
- Seatbelt Violation
Shy was arraigned at the Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of a $14,550 bond.