Wilmington Man Arrested after Traffic Stop in Georgetown

A traffic stop on Route 113 in Georgetown led to the arrest of a Wilmington man early Friday morning. Delaware State Police spotted a vehicle speeding and swerving in the northbound lanes near Deer Forest Road and pulled the vehicle over. While speaking with the driver, 35 year old Douglas McLean, he showed signs of impairment and was given standardized field sobriety tests and arrested for DUI. A search of his vehicle turned up a 9mm handgun, ammunition and cocaine.

McLean was taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with the crimes listed below:

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Driving Under the Influence

Speeding

Failure to Remain in a Single Lane

McLean was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $55,702 cash bond.