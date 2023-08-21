Wilmington Man Arrested for DUI in Stolen Car

Image courtesy DSP

A Wilmington man has been arrested after he was found driving a stolen car while under the influence earlier this month. Delaware State Police were called to a home on Somerset Road in Rehoboth Beach after the homeowner discovered his Toyota Corolla had been taken during the night – and later learned the vehicle had been towed after the driver – 52 year old Joseph Nygard of Wilmington was arrested for DUI.

Police say the car was stolen and Nygard charged with DUI before the car was reported stolen – Nygard had returned to Wilmington.

On Friday, Nygard turned himself in to Troop 1 in Wilmington, where he was charged with the following crimes:

Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)

Theft Under $1,500 Where the Victim is 62 Years of Age or Older (Felony)

Theft Under $1,500

Criminal Trespass Second Degree

Nygard was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on his own recognizance.