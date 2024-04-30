Update: Wilmington Man Pleads Guilty to 2nd Degree Murder in 2022 Dover Shooting Death

UPDATED – 04/30/24 – A Wilmington man has pleaded guilty to 2nd degree murder and weapons offenses in connection with the shooting of Bruce Wright during a drug deal in Dover in 2022. Officials with the Department of Justice say 20 year old Marcus Bailey agreed not to request less than 20 years of prison time and the State agreed to cap its prison time recommendation at 30 years.

Court records show Bailey met with Wright in Wright’s parked car near the Capital Park development to purchase pot. Bailey refused to pay and shot Wright in the head – and took off with the stolen drugs.

Image courtesy DSP

Update – 03/27/22: The victim of a homicide in Kent County last week has been identified as a 33-year-old Dover man.

According to Delaware State Police, Bruce Wright was shot while he was in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle on Senator Drive in the Capitol Park Community last Thursday afternoon.

Police say an investigation determined that 18-year-old Marcus Bailey of Wilmington entered the back seat of the vehicle, demanded property from Wright, and at some point Wright was shot in his upper body.

Bailey was identified as the suspect and he was taken into custody in the Long Neck area during a traffic stop Saturday.

Wright died at the scene.

Original story: A Wilmington man has been arrested for a murder Thursday afternoon in the Capitol Park community in Dover. Delaware State Police were called to Senator Avenue just before 4pm Thursday for a shooting. The investigation determined that a 33 year old Dover man was in the driver’s seat of a vehicle when 18 year old Marcus Bailey of Wilmington got in the backseat and demanded the victim’s property and the victim being shot in the upper body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified Bailey as the suspect and he was arrested Saturday during a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Long Neck Wawa. Bailey is charged with the following crimes:

Murder First Degree (Felony)

Robbery First Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

He was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $1,120,000.00 cash bond.