Wilmington Man Charged with DUI After Crashing into Long Neck Home

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police were called after a vehicle crashed into a Long Neck home on East Wind Drive Friday night. Police found a Mercedes Benz collided with the home – and smelled alcohol when they contacted the driver, 54 year old John Ruello of Wilmington. Investigation showed that Ruello was southbound on Long Neck Road when he crossed the center line and went off the road – and over an embankment – striking the deck of a home. The deck collapsed and a vehicle parked in the driveway was damaged. Ruello is charged with his 3rd offense DUI.