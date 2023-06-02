Wilmington Man Charged with Rape in Dover Hotel

Image courtesy Dover PD

A Wilmington man has been arrested by Dover Police for rape and other charges after an incident Friday morning at the Days Inn. Police were called just before 1am about a man named James touching a 12 year old Dover girl inappropriately in a room at the hotel. Police contacted an 18 year old female from Magnolia and the 12 year old. Investigation found that 34 year old James Hinson of Wilmington sexually assaulted the 12 year old twice inside the hotel room and was caught by the 18 year old who confronted Hinson. Hinson was gone when police arrived – but was found nearby and arrested – giving police a false name. He was found in possession of over 7 grams of cocaine, 23 grams of pot and drug paraphernalia. Hinson faces multiple charges:

Rape Second Degree (2x)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Possession with the Intent to Deliver Cocaine

Possession of Cocaine in a Tier 1 Quantity

Offensive Touching

Criminal Impersonation

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Hinson was committed to SCI on $136, 250 cash bail.