Wilmington Man Indicted for Child Pornography & Sexual Solicitation of a Child

William Ushler

A former Tower Hill School employee who was arrested in April has been indicted on charges from an investigation into child pornography. On Monday, 53 year old William Ushler of Wilmington was indicted on the original five charges from April, plus an additional two counts of sexual solicitation of a child, which is a felony. During the investigation communication was found between Ushler and another person who purported to be a juvenile, where Ushler asked for visual depictions of the person in prohibited sexual acts. This person was located outside of Delaware. Officials in the Attorney General’s office have no information to support any similar communication with children from Delaware or associated with Tower Hill School, but ask anyone who may have been a victim – or has information to contact the Child Predator Task Force at 302-739-2030.