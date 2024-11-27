Wilmington Man Linked to Regional Fraud Offenses Arrested in Townsend Case

Delaware State Police have arrested 42-year-old Wendell Bowser of Wilmington, Delaware, for multiple felony fraud-related offenses that occurred in Townsend earlier this month. He has also been linked to similar incidents in the region including in Delaware, Virginia, and North Carolina. During the police investigation, troopers learned that Bowser tried to purchase a residence in Townsend with a bad check, and provided multiple forged bank documents. Detectives obtained a warrant for multiple felony offenses for Bowser’s arrest. Bowser this week was taken into custody by troopers at the Probation and Parole Office in New Castle. He was charged with several crimes, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released after posting on a $44,000 secured bond.

Wendell Bowser

List of Charges

Forgery 1 st Degree (Felony) – 2 counts

Attempted to Commit Theft Where the Property Value is $100,000 or More (Felony)

Issuing a Bad Check Equal or Over $1,500 (Felony)

Falsifying Business Records – 2 counts

The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this incident. Detectives are asking anyone who has further information regarding this case or is aware of similar incidents to contact Detective M. Young by calling 302-365-8468. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.