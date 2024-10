A 20-year-old Wilmington woman is facing criminal charges in connection with a collision in Felton that resulted in injury. In the evening of October 8th at 7:22 PM, the Felton Police Department responded to an Offensive Touching complaint on Lumbard Street. A male victim reported an injury to his knee after a woman identified as Eryn Jocelyn Cain sideswiped his vehicle while attempting to leave the scene. The victim declined medical attention and provided a positive ID of the suspect, who fled before police arrived. Warrants were issued, and on October 10th, Cain surrendered to the police and is now facing charges that include Leaving the Scene of a Collision Resulting in Injury, Failure to Provide Information, Offensive Touching, and Inattentive Driving. She was arraigned and released on her own recognizance with a no contact order issued for the victim.

Eryn Jocelyn Cain