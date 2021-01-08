Winter HS Sports Competitions Can Begin Monday, No Tournament Plans Yet Approved

The DIAA Board of Directors met yesterday virtually, and received confirmation from DPH that winter sports competitions may begin on Monday, January 11, 2021. On December 10, 2020, Governor Carney released the Fourth Revision to the 27th Modification, which suspended games, matches, and competitions as of December 14th. As a result, the December 21, 2020 start date of winter sports competitions at DIAA member schools was delayed. Today, Governor Carney issued the Fifth Revision to the 27th Modification of the State of Emergency Declaration, which authorizes games, matches, and competitions to resume, effective on January 11th at 8:00 a.m. Basketball, swimming, wrestling, and indoor track at DIAA member schools will be permitted to compete starting on Monday, January 11, 2021.

Per the Fifth Revision, only single games or matches may occur. Spectators will be limited to one person per student athlete. Member schools will determine, per their approved DPH facility plan, if spectators from both teams may attend events. Members of the media may be permitted to attend events and be included in the capacity limits. Media wishing to attend events should contact the member school in advance of the athletic event for their media policy and game day entry procedures.

In accordance with the Fourth Revision, DPH is not approving tournament plans. DIAA will continue to work with DPH to determine whether DIAA winter sport tournament events, which are scheduled to begin on February 26, 2021, can occur. Additional information will be released in the upcoming weeks.

Per Regulation 1011, all risk mitigation strategies must be followed while conducting interscholastic sports in Delaware. The Fifth Revision also authorizes DPH to issue cease and desist orders to any team with high or increasing levels of COVID-19 cases or that does not comply with the requirements of the Declaration of a State of Emergency.