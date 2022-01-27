Winter Storm Bears Down On Delmarva

It looks like January will go out like a lion.

The final weekend of the month is expected to start with accumulating snow. Winter storm watches are in place for Friday night into Saturday evening. There is the potential for coastal areas in particular to experience heavy snow and high wind gusts.

According to Ocean City officials, emergency management personnel are monitoring the storm. Crews will begin to pre-treat the roadways and start plowing when the storm accumulates.

"We will continue to update residents and visitors as services change.

DelDOT was expecting to pretreat roadways in Kent and Sussex Counties with a brine solution as early as today (Thursday).

Information below is from DEMA, the Delaware Emergency Management Agency:

The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) along with local, state, and federal partners, are closely monitoring the winter storm anticipated to arrive Friday into Saturday. We continue to coordinate with the counties and key state agencies to ensure readiness. The State Emergency Operations Center will be activated beginning at 9 a.m. Friday to coordinate the statewide response. The main threats are anticipated to include high winds which may lead to downed trees and power lines, extreme cold, snow, and minor coastal flooding. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for all of Delaware and a Gale Warning is in effect for coastal areas and the Delaware Bay. Plan ahead now and be prepared.

To view the briefing package from the National Weather Service: https://www.weather.gov/media/phi/current_briefing.pdf

HOW TO PREPARE

Make a Plan preparede.org/make-a-plan

Make a plan for where you would go if you have to shelter-in-place or where to go if you need to leave your home.

Communicate and practice your plan with family.

Have a list of emergency contacts and copies of important documents.

Be cautious with alternate heating sources and have working carbon monoxide detectors and smoke alarms.

Check snow blowers and generators.

Check on friends, family, and neighbors

Plan ahead if you need assistance with snow and ice removal.

Make an Emergency Kit preparede.org/make-a-kit

Make sure that you have emergency supplies, such as non-perishable food and water, for each member of your family (and pets) to last for at least 3 days.

Have a supply of any needed medications and medical equipment.

Have an emergency kit in your vehicle as well!

Have flashlights and extra batteries in case of power outages and fully charged power banks to charge electronic devices.

Make sure that you have warm layers and blankets in case of power outages.

Stay Informed

Have multiple ways of monitoring the weather through US National Weather Service Philadelphia/Mount Holly. A NOAA Weather Radio is a great backup system!

Register for the Delaware Emergency Notification System (DENS) to receive important emergency alerts here.

Monitor our social media pages and local officials if further actions are required.

For updates on the roads: https://deldot.gov/ and through their app https://deldot.gov/mobile/.

