Winter Storm Departs; More Precip Comes Late Week

A fast-moving Sunday storm brought snow, rain, or a mix depending on where you are.

Seaford, Bridgeville and Ellendale got one inch to 1.5-inches of snow, but Lewes and Coastal areas got virtually nothing as there was a quick transition to rain. Harrington and Dover got about 2.5- inches.

Greenville, near Wilmington, received officially 3.4 inches of snow. Henderson, in Caroline County, got four inches of snow.

Road conditions were mainly wet but there was concern about possible re-freezing.

The next substantial chance of wintry precipitation is expected late in the week.