Winter Storm Warning in Effect for Ocean City

Ocean City is under a Winter Storm Warning starting today, Tuesday, February 11, 2025, until mid-morning on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. According to the National Weather Service in Wakefield, VA, significant snow accumulation and a wintry mix are anticipated.

Snow is expected to move into the region early today and then transition to rain overnight. The forecast calls for heavy, wet snow that could result in downed trees and powerlines. Travel is strongly discouraged from Tuesday afternoon until Wednesday afternoon.

The Town of Ocean City urges residents, businesses, and visitors to prepare for the storm. Here are some key tips to stay safe and winter-ready:

Be #WinterReady

Before the Storm: Prepare your home, car, and workspaces with emergency supplies.

During the Storm: Avoid travel and listen to updates from local officials.

After the Storm: Stay off icy roads and use heating devices safely.

Safety Reminders

Install and test carbon monoxide alarms, especially if using alternative heating sources.

Follow weather updates closely over the next several days to track the storm’s progression.

The Town will provide ongoing updates as conditions change. Stay informed by following us on social media: