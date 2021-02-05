Winter Storm Watch Until Sunday – Including Sussex, Wicomico & Somerset Counties

Winter storm WATCH until Sunday at 4pm

Cape May County, NJ

Caroline County, MD

Cumberland County, NJ

Sussex County, DE

Queen Anne’s County, MD

Talbot County, MD

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON…

WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of over 5 inches possible.

WHERE…Portions of central, northern and southern New Jersey, southeast Pennsylvania, northeast Maryland and northern Delaware.

WHEN…From late Saturday night through Sunday afternoon.

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will move in overnight Saturday night from southwest to northeast and may fall heavy for a time into

Sunday morning before winding down from west to east by the mid to late afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

============================================

Winter Storm WATCH until Sunday at 1pm

Wicomico County, MD

Somerset County, MD

Dorchester County, MD

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON…

WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches with locally higher amounts possible.

WHERE…Portions of southeast Maryland and east central, eastern and north central Virginia.

WHEN…From late Saturday night through Sunday afternoon.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.