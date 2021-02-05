Winter Storm Watch Until Sunday – Including Sussex, Wicomico & Somerset Counties

Winter storm WATCH until Sunday at 4pm
- Cape May County, NJ
- Caroline County, MD
- Cumberland County, NJ
- Sussex County, DE
- Queen Anne’s County, MD
- Talbot County, MD
WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON…
- WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of over 5 inches possible.
- WHERE…Portions of central, northern and southern New Jersey, southeast Pennsylvania, northeast Maryland and northern Delaware.
- WHEN…From late Saturday night through Sunday afternoon.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will move in overnight Saturday night from southwest to northeast and may fall heavy for a time into
Sunday morning before winding down from west to east by the mid to late afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
============================================
Winter Storm WATCH until Sunday at 1pm
Wicomico County, MD
Somerset County, MD
Dorchester County, MD
WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON…
- WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches with locally higher amounts possible.
- WHERE…Portions of southeast Maryland and east central, eastern and north central Virginia.
- WHEN…From late Saturday night through Sunday afternoon.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.