Winter Storm Watch Until Sunday – Including Sussex, Wicomico & Somerset Counties

By
Mari Lou
-
65

Winter storm WATCH until Sunday at 4pm

  • Cape May County, NJ
  • Caroline County, MD
  • Cumberland County, NJ
  • Sussex County, DE
  • Queen Anne’s County, MD
  • Talbot County, MD

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON…

  • WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of over 5 inches possible.
  • WHERE…Portions of central, northern and southern New Jersey, southeast Pennsylvania, northeast Maryland and northern Delaware.
  • WHEN…From late Saturday night through Sunday afternoon.
  • IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will move in overnight Saturday night from southwest to northeast and may fall heavy for a time into
    Sunday morning before winding down from west to east by the mid to late afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

============================================

Winter Storm WATCH until Sunday at 1pm
Wicomico County, MD
Somerset County, MD
Dorchester County, MD

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON…

  • WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches with locally higher amounts possible.
  • WHERE…Portions of southeast Maryland and east central, eastern and north central Virginia.
  • WHEN…From late Saturday night through Sunday afternoon.
  • IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.