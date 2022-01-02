Winter Wallop Expected Monday

After days of temperatures in the 60s, winter is expected to come roaring back Monday, January 3rd.

Numerous winter weather advisories, watches and warnings have been posted across Delmarva as temperatures are expected to take a steep plunge, any rain is expected to switch to snow, and winds are expected to pick up in speed.

A coastal flood warning will also be in effect.

AccuWeather shared this forecast late Sunday:

Sunday night: windy with considerable cloudiness; periods of rain changing to snow late, accumulating a

coating to an inch. Low 36.



Monday: heavy snow into the early afternoon, accumulating 4-8 inches; windy; storm total snowfall 6

-10 inches. Rapidly worsening travel conditions with low visibility and slippery roads. High 36.



Monday night: breezy in the evening; otherwise, clear. Low 15 inland to 27 on the beach.



Tuesday: partly sunny. High 35.

From DelDOT:

The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is preparing for the arrival of a statewide snow

event. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Kent and Sussex Counties from

4:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday, and a Winter Weather Advisory for New Castle County from 4:00 a.m. to 4:00

p.m. Monday. A Coastal Flood Warning is also in effect for Kent and Sussex Counties from 5:00 a.m. to 1:00

p.m. Monday and a Coastal Flood Advisory for New Castle County from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday.

The storm is forecast to bring varying amounts of accumulating snow across the state, with higher totals

expected in southern Delaware. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph may limit visibility as well as cause damage

to trees and power lines.

DelDOT will be bringing in staff beginning early Monday morning in advance of the storm and motorists should

expect difficult travel conditions throughout the morning as roads could become snow-covered during the

heaviest period of snowfall.

Motorists are advised to slow down and adjust their driving to the conditions, leaving plenty of space between

other vehicles as stopping distances increase greatly on snow and ice-covered roads, allow for extra time to

reach destinations, and give snowplows plenty of room to work.

At this time, DART plans to operate fixed route and paratransit bus services on their regular weekday

schedule, however, delays should be expected, and customers should check dartfirststate.com and the DART

app for real-time updates.

The DelDOT snowplow tracker will be active during the storm and is available via the DelDOT smartphone app

and www.deldot.gov under the interactive maps icon. Additionally, DelDOT also has more than 200 traffic

cameras that are available to view road conditions around the state.

Total snow accumulations may vary widely, depending on location.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan shared this advisory late Sunday:

Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland has activated a government-wide response to prepare for an incoming winter storm that could have a significant impact on roads and transportation systems.

At this time, most of the state is under winter weather advisories and warnings, and the National Weather Service has expanded potential snowfall totals over the course of the day.

“At my direction, our state is taking every precaution and coordinating resources to prepare for the first winter weather event of the year,” said Governor Hogan. “I urge Marylanders to stay tuned to their local forecasts for the latest updates on road conditions and potential closures, heed the guidance of state and local authorities, and use common sense.”

The National Weather Service is estimating higher snow accumulation in the National Capital Region, Southern Maryland, and on the Eastern Shore. Precipitation is expected to begin as rain or a rain/snow mix after midnight, shifting to snow in the early morning hours. Significant winds, with gusts up to 30 to 40 mph could lead to drifting snow. Marine winds will also be significant. The highest uncertainty is in the I-95 Baltimore-Washington corridor, with an expected sharp cutoff between rain and snow.

Mobilization of State Agencies:

Multiple state agencies, including the Maryland Department of Emergency Management (MDEM), Maryland Department of Transportation, and the Maryland State Police, are making preparations and coordinating with local jurisdictions.



The State Highway Administration will activate its Statewide Operations Center, and CHART crews will enhance patrols. Maryland Transportation Authority crews are prepared to treat bridges and toll roads.



At BWI Marshall Airport, winter weather crews are on alert and preparing to respond. Storm response equipment has been inspected and prepared for snow and ice removal activities. Passengers should plan to arrive at least two hours prior to their scheduled departure time and check with air carriers for any changes to flight schedules.



The Maryland Transit Administration’s bus division is prepared to implement weather-related diversions and storm response crews are prepared to respond to any issues.

Steps for Marylanders To Take:

Be sure to monitor weather reports and plan ahead for potential impacts that may require delaying or altering the morning commute. Marylanders can call 511 or visit md511.org for travel updates.



Pay close attention to emergency information and alerts from official sources. Marylanders can subscribe to alerts from MDEM by texting “MdReady” to 898211.



Make sure emergency kits include face coverings, hand sanitizer, and other COVID-19 related supplies in addition to the usual disaster supply kit components.



Keep devices charged in case of possible power outages.

The Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack in Wicomico County in conjunction with local agencies and the State Highway Administration have implemented the Snow Emergency Plan. This plan is to assist the State Highway Administration in snow clearing operations throughout the county.

Effective 0700 Hrs. today’s date, all vehicles on the roadway must be equipped with snow chains or snow tires on both driving wheels of motor vehicles. In addition, a parking ban is imposed on all snow emergency routes in the County. Motorists on the roadway are asked to utilize caution, reduce speed, and be on the lookout for Emergency Crews attempting to assist other motorists.