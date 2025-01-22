Winter Warming Stations Available This Week

As the extreme cold continues to be felt across Delmarva, officials remind you about winter warming stations that are available. The Division of Social Services is making Warming Stations available through Friday (January 24th). The Warming Stations are open between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each day. They offer water and snacks and assist with transportation to and from the Warming Stations. In Sussex County, those stations include the Adams State Service Center on South Bedford Street in Georgetown, the Laurel State Service Center on N Poplar Street as well as the Shipley State Service Center on Virginia Avenue in Seaford. In Kent County, the Blue Hen Corporate Center on Bay Road has also been designated a winter warming station. Public libraries in each county are also serving as warming centers.

For the Code Purple Emergency Overnight Shelters, call Love Inc. at 302-629-7050 and in Kent County call 800-733-6816. For more information or assistance, call or text 2-1-1 or visit delaware211.org