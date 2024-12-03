This is winter weather awareness week in Delaware and state, county and local officials want you to be prepared and stay safe during cold weather, snow, ice and other emergencies. Each day this week the National Weather Service will focus on a different aspect of winter weather awareness – winter preparedness, heavy snow, ice, extreme cold, Nor’easters and other coastal storms

You’ll also find more on preparing for Winter Weather at the Talk of Delmarva.com and the Community Outreach page.