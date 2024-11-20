Winterfest of Lights Opens in Ocean City Thursday Evening

The Holiday Season will move into high gear on Thursday (November 21st) evening as Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan turns on the lights at the Winterfest of Lights at Northside Park at 5:30pm. Opening night is FREE – and you’ll get to see all the new attractions and the thousands of twinkling lights and animated displays. You’ll also have a chance to meet Santa – and get a picture with him!! Stop in for some hot chocolate, festive crafts and get in some early holiday shopping in the gift shop.

Winterfest is a walking tour – but you can rent surreys on Monday and Tuesday nights. Mobility devices are also available for rent on site (scooters, powered wheelchairs).

Pets are welcome on Wednesdays.