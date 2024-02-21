Witnesses Sought Following Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Salisbury

Maryland State Police are looking for witnesses to a crash overnight Friday that killed a pedestrian in Wicomico County. The victim was identified as 42-year-old Briece Antwoine Joynes of Fruitland, who died of his injuries at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional. Crash investigators were notified that the pedestrian had been hit on Nanticoke Road near Willow Creek Drive in Salisbury. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office first responded to the scene after a motorist reported about 3 a.m. seeing something lying on the road. Joynes was transported by ambulance for his injuries. Police believe the suspected vehicle was traveling west on Nanticoke Road at the time of the crash. Investigators are seeking witnesses or anyone who traveled in the area between midnight and 3:20 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 16th. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Easton Barrack at 410-819-4753.