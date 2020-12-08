Woman, 2 Children Reported Missing

Wicomico County Sheriff’s deputies are trying to locate a woman and two children who have been reported missing by their husband / father.

44-year-old Shannon Baldwin, 11-year-old Codey Baldwin and 7-year-old Cobey Baldwin were last seen November 17th leaving their Delmar home. They were traveling in a maroon 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

According to police, Shannon Baldwin said she was taking the children to see family in Glen Burnie Maryland, but no contact has been made since November. They were believed to be in the company of another unknown male at one point.

Anyone with information on these missing people is asked to contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office at 410-548-4891.