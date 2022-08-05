Woman Arrested for 3 Vehicle Break-ins in Ocean City

Susan Channell (photo released by Ocean City Police)

A Texas woman is facing charges in connection with three vehicle break-ins in the downtown area of Ocean City.

According to Ocean City Police, officers responded to a Dorchester Street condominium twice this week to reports that items were stolen from unlocked vehicles, which were parked inside the building’s locked and gated garage.

Police reviewed surveillance video, and developed 50-year-old Susan Channell of Keller, Texas as a suspect. Police said the footage indicates Channell used the elevator during the time frame and was staying at the condo. After a search warrant was carried out, numerous stolen items were recovered.

Police said their investigation continues, and anyone who believes his or her vehicle was broken into should contact police at 410-723-6610.