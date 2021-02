A Dover woman is charged with her fifth offense DUI.

Dover Police said officers responded to reports of a reckless driver in the area of South State Street and South DuPont Highway. According to police, 39-year-old Cassandra Sharp showed signs of impairment but refused to take field sobriety tests.

Sharp was charged after a blood draw was taken at a local hospital. Police also said a cup was found in her vehicle that contained an alcoholic beverage.