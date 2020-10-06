Woman Arrested For Burglary-Home Invasion

A Felton woman faces charges of burglary and other offenses following an incident at a residence where she once lived.
Delaware State Police say 47-year-old Kaylynn Daniels entered the home without the owner’s permission in an attempt to retrieve her property.
According to police, Daniels pushed through a window air conditioner to get into the residence, then kicked in a bedroom door and started to fight with a 53-year-old woman.
The victim needed hospital treatment for her injuries.
Daniels was arrested three days after the incident.
She is charged with home invasion-burglary, assault, criminal mischief and possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony.
