Woman Arrested For Millsboro Domestic Incident Involving Ex-Boyfriend

A Lewes woman is facing charges following a domestic incident involving her ex-boyfriend in Millsboro.

Delaware State Police say the two had been out with their children on a day trip back on May 29th. The woman and the man got into an argument that became physical, and troopers say 33-year-old Nicole Pezold pulled out a machete that was in the man’s vehicle, threatened harm, and took the vehicle without authorization.

According to police, Pezold was prohibited from possessing a deadly weapon.

Pezold was arrested Sunday. She is now facing weapons-related offenses, aggravated menacing, assault and other charges.

Pezold was being held at SCI.