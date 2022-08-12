Woman Arrested on Prostitution-Related Charges in Ocean City

A Houston, Texas woman faces prostitution-related charges following her arrest in Ocean City, as police conducted a human trafficking operation in conjunction with the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team.

According to Ocean City Police, ads were posted by females on various social media websites offering sex for money in the Ocean City area. Detectives arranged to meet with a woman at a downtown hotel and police say she agreed to accept money in exchange for sex.

23-year-old Brynna Podest was arrested and charged with prostitution and procure – solicit prostitution. Podest was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was being held on $2,500 bail.

Anyone who is, or is aware of a victim of human trafficking may find help and resources through the Human Trafficking hotline at 888-373-7888 or https://humantraffickinghotline.org/