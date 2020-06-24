Woman Assaulted During Ellendale Home Invasion

A 35-year-old woman was assaulted during a home invasion crime early Wednesday in Ellendale, according to Delaware State Police

Troopers were dispatched to a home on New Hope Road at about 1:50 a.m. An investigation determined that several suspects entered the home and assaulted the woman by striking her in the head. Police say the suspects damaged some items and took some of the victim’s property before they left.

It is not known if a weapon was used. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening. Two juveniles who were inside the home at the time were not hurt.

Police do not have descriptions of the suspects, and the number of people who were involved in the crime is unknown. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call State Police Troop 4 at 302-752-3832 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.