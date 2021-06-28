Woman Charged With 3rd DUI Following Arrest In Felton

A woman is charged with her third DUI offense after a traffic violation on Route 13 in Felton.

Felton Police say the vehicle was reported to have run a red light and was being operated in an unsafe manner on Route 13 Friday June 18th morning after 8:00 a.m. The driver was stopped for failing to move over for an emergency vehicle and failing to stay in a single lane. Police said an open bottle of vodka was in plain view.

According to Felton Police, an investigation and computer check indicated that 52-year-old Linda Santucci of Townsend had two previous DUI convictions.

Felton Police released this charges against Santucci:

3rd Offense Driving under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs (class G Felony);

Driving while Revoked (unclassified Misdemeanor);

Failure to Have Insurance Identification (unclassified Misdemeanor);

Failure to Yield/Change Lanes for a Stopped Emergency Vehicle (Violation) and

Failure to Remain within a Single Lane (Violation).

Santucci has been arraigned and released on unsecured bail pending a court date.