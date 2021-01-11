Woman Charged With 3rd DUI Offense

A woman is charged with her third DUI following her arrest over the weekend in Harrington.

Harrington Police said they were advised Saturday night about a possible drunk driver on South DuPount Highway. The driver was pulled over, and the smell of alcohol led to an investigation.

Police said 47-year-old Tara Hagerman of Clayton refused to perform any standard field sobriety tests. She was taken to a hospital for a blood draw, and police say a computer check revealed that Hagerman had two previous DUI convictions that date back to 2018.

Hagermain is charged with Third Offense Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Remain in a Single Lane.