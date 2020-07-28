Woman Charged With Assault, Other Offenses Following Millsboro Incident

A Laurel woman is charged with assaulting an acquaintance and pointing a handgun at someone.

Delaware State Police say an investigation into a reported assault in Millsboro determined that during a child custody exchange, 50-year-old Christina Pilley ran up to a man in his vehicle and struck him in the head several times.

According to police, a man who owns the property tried to intervene and Pilley pointed a handgun at him as she was leaving.

There were no serious injuries.

Troopers say Pilley surrendered at Troop 7.

State Police listed these charges against Christina Pilley:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Aggravated Menacing (Felony)

Reckless Endangering 1 st Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Assault 3 rd Degree

Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Disorderly Conduct

Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree

Christina was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and posted bail on $15,251.00 secured bond.