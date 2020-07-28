Woman Charged With Assault, Other Offenses Following Millsboro Incident

A Laurel woman is charged with assaulting an acquaintance and pointing a handgun at someone.
Delaware State Police say an investigation into a reported assault in Millsboro determined that during a child custody exchange, 50-year-old Christina Pilley ran up to a man in his vehicle and struck him in the head several times.
According to police, a man who owns the property tried to intervene and Pilley pointed a handgun at him as she was leaving.
There were no serious injuries.
Troopers say Pilley surrendered at Troop 7.
State Police listed these charges against Christina Pilley:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
- Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (Felony)
- Assault 3rd Degree
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child
- Disorderly Conduct
- Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree
Christina was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and posted bail on $15,251.00 secured bond.