Woman Charged With Biting Dewey Beach Police Officer

Kylee Pitts of Townsend, Del. – photo released by Dewey Beach Police

A woman is charged with biting a Dewey Beach Police officer during an attempted arrest.

Dewey Beach Police said Sunday that officers were attempting to arrest another male subject who was involved in an altercation Saturday at about 12:12 a.m. According to Police, 25-year-old Kylee Pitts of Townsend became disorderly and did not comply with lawful demands to leave the area.

Police said Pitts started to walk away after being told she was being arrested for disorderly conduct. Police said Pitts assaulted officers when she was being cuffed and as she was in the prisoner transport van, and that she bit an officer once she was in the holding cell.

Pitts is charged with resisting arrest with force or violence, offensive touching of a law enforcement officer, assault and disorderly conduct.