Woman Charged With Burglary, Theft, Offensive Touching

A Millsboro woman is charged with burglary and other offenses in connection with an incident at the home of an acquaintance on Maplewood Drive.

According to Delaware State Police, troopers were called to the home this week by a 33-year-old woman, who said she heard someone come in through her front door who was yelling. The woman said she was shoved and that the other woman grabbed her cellphone and fled.

32-year-old Dana Gooner was later arrested and charged with burglary, theft and offensive touching. Gooner was being held at the Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $5,200 cash bond.

The woman police said was the victim was not injured. Two children, ages two and five, witnessed the incident and were not injured.

