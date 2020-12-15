A woman is charged with deliberately setting her house on fire for a fraudulent insurance claim.



According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire last June in Federalsburg destroyed the home and cause about $215,000 damages.



45-year-old Caitlin Hudson was quickly identified as a suspect. She was indicted on several charges by a Caroline County Grand Jury.



The fire marshal’s office says Hudson was arrested Monday in Selbyville without incident, and was extradited to Caroline County. The charges against her include arson, malicious burning, malicious burning with intent to defraud, false statements to insurance and reckless endangerment.

If convicted, Hudson could face up to 60 years imprisonment and / or $75,000 in fines.