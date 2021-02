A Millsboro woman is charged with felony theft for allegedly stealing from her employer.

Delaware State Police said an internal theft investigation determined that more than $5,000 was missing from Uncle Willie’s on DuPont Boulevard. An investigation, according to police, determined that 29-year-old Danielle Serman had been voiding or refunding purchases and had been removing cash from the register since December.

Serman was released after arraignment in Justice of the Peace Court 3.