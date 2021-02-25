Woman Charged With Stealing 96-Year-Old Woman’s Checks

A Millsboro woman who was hired to clean a 96-year-old woman’s home has been charged with stealing and forging several of her checks.

Ocean View Police said the victim notified police about a call she received from her bank regarding suspicious activity.

According to police, an investigation determined that 29-year-old Brittany Robinson swiped checks from the woman’s checkbook, forged her signature and passed two of the stolen checks at area banks.

Robinson is charged with theft where the victim is 62 years or older, attempted theft and forgery. She has been released pending arraignment in Sussex County Court of Common Pleas.