Woman Charged With Using Screwdriver As Weapon

A Frankford woman is charged with attacking another woman during an argument.

According to Delaware State Police, 47-year-old Tara Tisher and the other 53-year-old woman argued over a cellphone.

On the front porch of a home on Pin Oak Drive, police say Tisher pulled out a screwdriver, cut the victim’s hand and pointed it at her. The altercation got physical and the victim grabbed away the screwdriver.

Tisher then fled the scene, according to police, and the victim’s injury was minor. Tisher was later taken into custody without incident and faces charges of assault, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, aggravated menacing and theft under $1,500.