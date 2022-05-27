Woman, Child Hospitalized Following Chemical Reaction At West OC Motel Pool

A woman and a six-year-old girl required hospital treatment following a hazardous materials incident at a West Ocean City motel.

According to the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s office, local firefighters and members of the special Hazards Team responded to the Francis Scott Key Motel on Ocean Gateway Thursday afternoon. The woman and the girl were having difficulty breathing while they were at the swimming pool. Paramedics requested that both be flown by Trooper 4 to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for further treatment.

An investigation determined that Muriatic Acid and chlorine were released during routine maintenance of the pool pump, causing a toxic gas to be discharged into the pool.

Hazmat technicians rendered the scene safe and the matter has been turned over to the Worcester County Health Department for further investigation.