Woman Dies In Eastern Shore Mobile Home Fire

A 72-year-old woman is dead following a mobile home fire in Somerset County.

Someone passing by discovered the blaze along Whitehaven Ferry Road Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters from Mount Vernon, Princess Anne and Allen responded. It took about one hour to bring the fire under control.

The office of the medical examiner will make a positive identification of the person who died and determine the cause of death.

The cause of the fire that started in the living room of the mobile home is still under investigation, according to the Maryland Stat Fire Marshal’s Office on the Lower Eastern Shore.