Pocomoke City Police have reported a missing person – a woman who was last seen at the local Walmart Monday wearing her Wicomico County Correctional Officer uniform.

Lesa Renee White is a resident of Atlantic, Virginia. She is believed to have been driving a black Kia Optima with Virginia tags.

Anyone who has seen Ms. White or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Pocomoke City Police at 410-967-1600 or local authorities.

