Woman Falls from Jet Ski at Route 90 Bridge, Pulled from Bay in Cardiac Arrest

Multiple agencies responded after an unconscious woman was found beneath the Route 90 bridge in Ocean City around 7 p.m. this past Saturday.

Hunter Dortenzo, Natural Resources Police spokesman, says “Officers located a 64-year-old female passenger who had fallen off the back of a PWC due to sea conditions. The victim was brought to shore and transported to an area medical center with possible life-threatening injuries.”

OCFD’s Facebook added that the woman was “found to be in cardiac arrest. Bystanders immediately began CPR, and Ocean City paramedics initiated additional life-saving measures.”

But no update yet on her life status.