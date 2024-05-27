Woman Flown to Trauma Center after Golf Cart Flips

A 33-year-old woman was injured after she was partly ejected from a golf cart after the driver, a 41-year-old man, lost control as he was negotiating a curve. They both come from Ellicott City, Maryland.

According to Lt. India Sturgis, state police spokesperson, it happened around 5:15 p.m. Monday on private property on Signature Boulevard west of Fenwick, near the Freeman Arts Pavilion. The golf cart landed on top of her. She was flown to a trauma center.