Woman found dead inside home in Laurel

Delaware State Police are conducting a death investigation after a woman was found dead inside a home in Laurel.

According to the Delaware State Police Department, the investigation began around 1:30 p.m., Wednesday when the Laurel Police Department responded to a home in the 100 block of N. Central Avenue, for reports of a woman located deceased inside the residence.

The victim was discovered by relatives who went to the home to check on her welfare after they had not been able to make contact with her.

At the request of Laurel Police, the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit assumed the investigation.

The 25-year-old victim has been turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death. Her name is being withheld at this time.

The investigation is in its early stages and further information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sergeant Yeich at 302-741-2703 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.