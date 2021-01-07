Woman Found Murdered At Worcester Co. Residence

Maryland State Police are investigating murder of a woman whose body was found in a residence Wednesday night.

Investigators discovered the body of 48-year-old Lesa Renee White of Atlantic, Virginia in a residence in the 1,400-block of Snow Hill Lane in Pocomoke City. The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was asked to assume the investigation.

Pocomoke City Police had reported White missing earlier this week. She had reportedly last been seen Monday still wearing her Wicomico County Correctional Officer uniform.

The body has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Investigators are following up on leads in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 202-510-2847.