Woman Found Shot At Dover Crash Scene

Dover Police are investigating a shooting death shortly after midnight.

Police responded to South DuPont Highway and Loockerman Street to a reported vehicle crash.

A car struck a sign at the intersection.

Police say 27-year-old Uniqua Caldwell of Dover was found in the driver’s seat of a black Dodge Challenger with a gunshot to the head. Caldwell was later pronounced dead at Kent General Hospital.

Police say witnesses saw a male and a female fleeing on foot.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone who can help is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.