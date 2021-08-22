Woman Found Shot in Dover Area Corn Field

Saturday morning just before 9, Delaware State Police were called to a corn field on Dyke Branch Road east of Dover for a deceased body. Police found a 30 year old woman with apparent gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was taken to the Division of Forensic Science for autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The name of the victim is being held pending notification of next of kin. Anyone with information – should contact State Police or Crime Stoppers.