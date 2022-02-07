Woman, Girl Perish In Little Creek House Fire

A house fire in Little Creek, east of Dover, has claimed the lives of a nine-year-old girl and a 42-year-old woman.

According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office, members of the Little Creek Volunteer Fire Company were met by flames shooting from a two-story home in the 300-block of Main Street shortly after noon Sunday.

The girl and the woman died after being taken to a hospital. Three other people were rescued from the fire, and were in critical condition. Two of them were likely to be transferred to Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Pennsylvania.

The Fire Marshal, Delaware State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are involved with the investigation.

Damaged caused to the home is estimated at $100,000.